Pee Dee motorcyclists celebrate International Female Ride Day

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The first Friday in May marks International Female Ride Day. The all-female motorcycle club Stilettos on Steel celebrated the occasion with a group ride featuring members from the Carolinas and Virginia.

“Our passion is to ride and we empower other women to ride safe and street smart,” Stilettos on Steel coordinator Tammy Rosman said. Members gathered at Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence then rode to a barbecue lunch in Latta.

“We have a great sisterhood and a great love for one another,” rider Beverly Davis-Dozier said. “It feels awesome because we feel like we grab some attention when we see people look over and go ‘Oh, there’s a bunch of ladies on motorcycles.’” The group typically rides about once a month- often for charity. This ride though, only comes once a year.

“I look forward to this every year, Rosman said. “For me it’s something, seeing the newer riders come out and having that experience.” Many of the women have been riding for years, but appreciate the friendship and sisterhood that comes with the club. This was the fifteenth annual International Female Ride Day.