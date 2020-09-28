Pee Dee restaurant owner food sales increase during pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Missy’s Café is a soul food restaurant located on N Coit Street in Downtown Florence. Owner Susan “Missy” Gillespie has served the Florence area for the last 7 years and says she never imagined running a food business during a pandemic.

“I was a little worried because I was like Lord, Jesus, you know after I start seeing everything and stuff like that, but then it was just something that I had to do. I just had to throw my gloves on, put my face mask on and do what I gotta do,” Gillespie says.

Gillespie says in order to keep food on her families tables and her staff’s, she decided to knock down the wall and open a window in the front of the café so customers can make and receive their orders.

“Once I opened up the window it seemed like everybody just flooded me. HopeHealth started sending in with catering jobs, McLeod hospital they started sending in for different large orders and stuff like that so it really just put me where I needed to be at.”

Customers can order plates ranging from fried porkchops, chicken plates and much more. he meals of the day are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page and there is a delivery option. Gillespie says even during a pandemic her customers support keeps her going.

“And they bring us supplies, making sure we are safe, make sure we have what we need here to serve other people and customers. So I’m just so grateful for my customers I really am.”

The restaurant is open Tuesday-Friday, 11:30am-6pm and the 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month from 12pm-5pm.

You can find the restaurant’s hours, menu’s and other updates on Missy’s Café Facebook page.