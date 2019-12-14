Periods of heavy rain Saturday morning but sunshine returns by Sunday

Rain has moved into the Carolinas, and will continue into the first half of the weekend. A storm system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring plenty of moisture as it crosses the Carolinas overnight. We will see a brief lull in the rain late this evening into the first part of the overnight, but by early Saturday morning, more rain will redevelop and move into the area. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. We’ll likely see rain returning by 4am through 9am Saturday and then some some gradual clearing late in the day. Through morning, an additional 1-2 inches of rain possible. Highs on Saturday will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. If we see enough sunshine tomorrow, we could hit the mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s for Sunday.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s Tuesday, but the next cold front will bring rain Tuesday, then cooler weather for the second half of the week with highs back into the low 50s

Tonight, scattered showers. Lows 46-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Saturday, rain ending, then clearing and warmer. Highs low 60s.