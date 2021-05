TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A person of interest in a Timmonsville shooting is expected to be interviewed by police on Tuesday.

Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden tells News13 the man will be interviewed Tuesday morning.

This comes after a person was shot in the leg Saturday night outside a nightclub on Honda Way. The person was said to be in critical condition on Sunday.

No names have been released.

