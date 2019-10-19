Person taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a hit-and-run crash on Highway 66

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash on Highway 66 near Loris Friday night.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of 1718 Highway 66. The person was driving a motorcycle when the crash occurred. After the crash they were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue says the person suffered “serious injuries.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating and is calling this crash a hit-and-run.