PHOTOS: Crews rescue horse in Loris that somehow snuck upstairs into the hayloft

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews respond to many different calls, but this one really had them guessing.

“Why did the horse go upstairs?” HCFR asked on social media. “We don’t know,” they wrote, “but yesterday afternoon, Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to Daisy Road in Loris to help rescue a quarter horse from the hayloft of a barn.”























The horse had left his stall and walked up the stairs into the hayloft at some point during the night before. HCFR joined Grand Strand Equine Veterinary Services, Myrtle Beach Equine Clinic and 4 Hooves Large Animal Services to help rescue the animal.

The horse was in good spirits, but stuck, HCFR reported.

Responding teams sedated the horse and monitored its status during the rescue in a coordinated plan. A large animal gurney was used to help safely lower the horse to the ground, where it was placed in the pasture.

“After waking up, the horse delighted HCFR, vets, neighbors and owners, all celebrating the positive outcome!” HCFR posted.

“A wonderful job to all involved!”