Photos: Memorial Day ceremony at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Video
Top Stories
WATCH NOW: Myrtle Beach video ceremony for Memorial Day
Deputy shoots knife-wielding man at outdoor church service in Waxhaw
Pageantry at Arlington National Cemetery carried out with dignity this Memorial Day
Video
Trump threatens to pull Republican convention out of NC if governor doesn’t allow full crowd
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Deputy shoots knife-wielding man at outdoor church service in Waxhaw
Top Stories
Police in NC respond to 5 shootings, 1 stabbing in 2-hour span
Video
Top Stories
Man wanted in SC deadly shooting may be hiding in NC mountains, officials say
1 dead after 3rd shooting on Ocean Blvd. in 8 days; 1 person in custody
Video
21-year-old shot, killed in Red Springs, police say
Video
‘We can’t afford to have this happen:’ Mayor Bethune says overnight shooting was gang-related
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Back to the Track: We’re previewing NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600
Video
Top Stories
DJ Williams signs to play professional basketball in Italy
Video
NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season
SEC Conference, USC to welcome back student-athletes for in-person voluntary workouts June 8
Video
Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Salute to High School Seniors
Virtual Home Show
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Myrtle Beach video ceremony for Memorial Day
Photos: Memorial Day ceremony at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens
Home
Posted:
May 25, 2020 / 11:18 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2020 / 11:18 AM EDT
Trending stories
1 dead after 3rd shooting on Ocean Blvd. in 8 days; 1 person in custody
Video
‘I have never seen such a disregard for human life in my life’: Two suspects in Ocean Blvd shooting denied bond
Video
Myrtle Beach visitor: the city doesn’t ‘have control’
6 in custody as 4 recover from Sunday morning shooting on Ocean Boulevard, police say
Video
Memorial Day deals and discounts for military, everyone
Florence County deputy among 3 injured in explosion on boat in SC
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier
Video
Fans pack stands at reopening of NC speedway after sheriff said he would not interfere
Video