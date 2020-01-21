Photos show suspects in Darlington Co. armed robbery who assaulted clerk

DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the A&T convenience store in the Dovesville community.

Two armed men entered the store at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, assaulted the clerk and took various items, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have released images of the two suspects from the store’s surveillance system.

If you recognize either of these men, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigator Elliot at (843)861-3579 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

