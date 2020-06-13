PHOTOS: Virtual Farrah Turner Foundation 5K held to celebrate life of Farrah Turner

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Farrah Turner Foundation plans to hold the Virtual Farrah Turner Foundation 5K on Saturday, June 13.

The foundation’s Facebook page says everyone was invited to join and could send photos in using the hashtag #farrahturnerfoundation5K.

A group planned to meet at Ebenezer Park at 8:00 a.m. to celebrate Farrah Turner and walk or run 3.1 miles.









Due to coronavirus restrictions, the original and physical event was canceled.

Florence County Officer Farrah Turner died after the ambush in the Vintage Place neighborhood in October 2018.