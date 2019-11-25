Pipe bombs found Friday in items bought at an auction

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – According to a report from Horry County Police, the pipe bombs that were located at a home on Waccamaw River Road Friday night were found in items that a resident bought at an auction.

According to the report, when officers arrived they spoke with the man who said he bought several items at an auction and was checking the trailer that was used to transport the items to his home when he found two unexploded pipe bombs.

The Bomb Squad was called at around 5 p.m. to deal with the devices.

According to police the Bomb Squad removed the device from the neighborhood at around 8:30 p.m. and took it to be rendered safe.