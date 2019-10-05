Plans for microbrewery at Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District announced

Grand Strand Brewing Company will occupy first floor of 819 Kings Highway (photo from Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Plans for a microbrewery for Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District have been announced.

Grand Strand Brewing Company, as well as a ‘maker-and-event-space’ called The Maker Exchange, are planning to join the area.

City Council will consider the sale of 819 North Kings Highway during its meeting on October 8, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

Grand Strand Brewing Company would occupy the first floor while The Maker Exchange would sit on the second floor. The microbrewery would produce many handmade beers which would be available in the taproom. Plans call for a small, commercial kitchen on-site where local chefs and restaurants can prepare food to pair with the craft beer selection.

The Maker Exchange would be a creative space of about 7,000 square feet used for community events like weddings, art classes and more. The goal is to be open by summer 2020 in newly renovated space.

The city approved zoning for the new district last month.

“The idea here is to make it much more of a destination for our residents to enjoy the arts and enjoy a much more diverse sort of experience,” Myrtle Beach city manager, John Pedersen said.

The Arts and Innovation district is located in the area formally known as the Superblock in downtown Myrtle Beach. The district is a small part of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation’s Master Plan, which is aimed at helping to revitalize the area.

