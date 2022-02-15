Pleasant midweek conditions hold up!

A good Tuesday to you my friends! Sunshine hangs in there over the next couple of days, helping out with a warming trend through Thursday, where clouds will rapidly increase.

High pressure will control our weather through mid-week, bringing us clearer skies today and Wednesday. We are looking at highs today in the mid 50s along the coast, just above 60 inland, then to the mid and upper 60s respectively on Wednesday.

Clouds will increase Thursday, and there will be a chance for showers later in the day. The best chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday, with a cold front moving across the Carolinas. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Thursday and near 70 for Friday, then cool to near 60 into the weekend.

Today: Sunny and mild. Highs 58-60 inland, 55-56 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, but not as chilly. Lows 34-38 inland, 42 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 66-68 inland, 62-64 beaches.