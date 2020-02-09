Pleasant Sunday weather

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a chilly but sunny start to the day with lows down into the 30s across the region. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of clear skies as high pressure moves further east and into our area.

Plenty of sunshine will help to pick those daytime highs back up above average for this time of year. Throughout the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday temperatures will continue to climb back up into the 70s.

Tuesday will remain on the warmer side but lots of clouds and widespread rain will move into the region leading to a rainy and gloomy afternoon. More rain chances move into the region both Wednesday and Thursday but clear out by the second half of Friday afternoon.

Today: Sunny and Mild, Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight: Clear and Calm, Lows in the low to mid-40s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild, Highs in the Low 70s.