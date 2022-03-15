A good Tuesday morning to you all! Along with a good deal of sun through the early afternoon, temps today will continue on a positive trend up to the mid-upper-60s at the coast to low 70s inland.

A storm system will press towards us, eventually bringing some rain on Wednesday, with isolated pm storms possible. Most precipitation looks to be slated for the afternoon/evening, lingering overnight. It will be a day to keep the eyes on the sky, with good rainfall accumulation in spots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some communities pick up around an inch or so when all is said and done.

We’re slated to dry out into the morning, setting up a pleasant St. Patrick’s Day, with highs currently projected in the low to mid-70s. More sunshine looks likely for Friday with highs pressing to the mid and upper 70s! A few Saturday showers remain possible, but with more highs in the mid 70s.

TODAY: A good deal of sunshine with pm clouds mixing in. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds rapidly increase with most lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly clouds with showers. Isolated storms are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.