Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

Drier air moving in is breaking up the clouds, and will lead to more sunshine tomorrow and Friday. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and temperatures near normal. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s, and some spots could hit 80 on Friday. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas over the weekend, increasing the clouds on Saturday and bringing a few showers on Sunday. The front will stall in the area into early next week, keeping the chance for showers around until Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 80.