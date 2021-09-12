Plentiful Sunday sunshine to soak up

Happy Sunday my friends! Abundant sunshine will be here for us again today, with highs rising to the mid and upper 80s. Conditions will cool for another clear night, with lows averaging in the low 60s.

With a check on the kickoff for the work and school week, sunshine will stick around for us! Highs will slowly climb into next week, with a bump in humidity as well each day, but rain and storm chances will not make a return until Wednesday. We’ll provide updates as we get closer to the middle of the upcoming week, but for now, enjoy the blue skies as you can easily hold off on the umbrellas in the short term.

TODAY: Pleasant with plentiful sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Good deal of sun as highs range in the mid 80s to low 90s.