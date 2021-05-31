Plentiful sunshine for Memorial Day

A good Memorial Day Monday to you all. Plentiful sunshine is returning for us today, pushing our morning temps in the 50s to afternoon highs in the mid 70s for the coast, up to the lower 80s inland. Lows for a clear night won’t fall back too far either, dropping to the low 60s and upper 50s.

Our Tuesday to follow will see more sunshine, with highs pushing back to seasonable levels! Isolated shower and storm chances return to the region on Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday thunderstorms looking more likely, as least in a scattered sense. We will keep you posted on storm potential as we track through the week, as you can count on us to keep you weather aware!

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

MEMORIAL DAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs ranging in the mid 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper-mid 50s to lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with pm clouds mixing in. Highs widely range in the 80s.