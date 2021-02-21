Plenty of Sunday sunshine for you!

Good Sunday morning my friends! Mainly sunny skies dominate the weather story again today, pushing us past chilly morning lows in the upper 20s to near freezing. This is a continued change of pace that the region needs with the high river levels, some which will still be climbing into the start of next week, despite weekend conditions drying out. Look for clouds to increase overnight.

Tomorrow will be the only hitch over the next 5 days, with scattered showers returning to the region. Sunshine will then fight right back into the middle of the week, with highs into the 60s, which be nice to see. Please stay with us as we continue to keep track of the high river levels and their anticipated impacts.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs ranging from 50 to the lower-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers with high temps in the low 60s.