PM clearing for Super Bowl Sunday!

Happy Sunday my friends! Our morning starts out mostly cloudy, but with things drying out. Early temps around 40 mainly get to the mid 50s today, as afternoon sunshine returns. Overnight conditions into the start of the work week remain clear, resulting in lows getting back to the low and mid 30s.

A mainly sunny Monday will follow up tomorrow, with highs chasing down 60 degrees. However, clouds and isolated showers make a return for Tuesday. While the blue skies won’t hang around for a long period of time, highs temps around 60 degrees will, through at least the middle of the week.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Earlier clouds to afternoon clearing. Most highs in the Mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to 60.