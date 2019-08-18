Police are cracking down on drunk driving with ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are cracking down on drunk driving now through Labor Day.

It’s part of a campaign called ‘Sober or Slammer.’ Local sheriff’s offices, as well as the South Carolina Highway Patrol, will be stepping up efforts to curb drunk driving.

Law enforcement will concentrate on DUI hotspots and try to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes and deaths.

South Carolina ranks second in the nation for DUI fatalities. 544 people have been killed from alcohol-related wrecks this year alone.