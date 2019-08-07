Police ask public to avoid Walmart in Garden City due to suspicious package

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is responding to a report of a suspicious package at the Walmart on the Garden City Connector Wednesday afternoon.
Mikayla Moskov with HCPD tells News13 that it’s unclear whether the item is inside or outside of the store.
Police say traffic in the area may be affected and officers are asking community members to use alternate routes until further notice.
Few other details have been released.
News13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Count on us for updates.
