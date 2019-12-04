Police: Husband, wife team reported to be ‘one-stop shop’ for drugs in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A husband and wife reported to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for illegal drugs in the Conway area were busted by Horry County police.

During a period of surveillance and intel gathering, officers say they witnessed multiple drug transactions by Tiraek Nesmith 32, of Conway. On Nov. 27, an officer and a K9 officer were deployed to contact Nesmith and his wife, Lynn Waterman, 33.

The K9 Gass gave a positive alert for drugs when in contact with the couple. Officers conducted a search of Nesmith’s car and an interview at the time of the alert.

The search resulted in the seizure of two bundles of heroin, 9.3 grams of crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills, and Suboxone, police said. Some of the narcotics were found in a false-bottomed gum container within the vehicle, according to the report.

Nesmith and Waterman were immediately taken into custody. Nesmith faces charges for trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of Schedule I-V drugs.

Waterman faces possession with intent to distribute crack. She has been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

Nesmith has been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

“This case would not have been resolved so quickly without the concerted effort of all officers involved, as well as information provided to police by members of the community,” said Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.







