Police investigating report of a suspicious package in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers are investigating a report of a suspicious package in the 700 block of Main Street in Myrtle Beach.

According to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police, the suspicious package was found at a hair salon at 740 Main Street. Horry County Police officers are assisting with the scene.

Police have closed some roads in the area and are asking people to take alternate routes as officers investigate.

