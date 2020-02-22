Police look for missing 6-month-old in Matthews, N.C.

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby boy whom the Matthews Police Department is searching for.

Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown were both missing as of 10 p.m. Thursday, from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews.

Brown-Erickson’s mother was arrested near Galleria Boulevard Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Police say Tamara Brown could be suffering from a mental health disability. She was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.

Baby Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when she was arrested Friday night.

Call 911 or the Matthews Police Department if you know where Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson is.