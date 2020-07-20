Police seek help identifying man in connection with multiple car break-ins on S. Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person wanted in connection with multiple car break-ins.

Myrtle Beach Police are working to identify a man pictured in the photo in a photo they released to the public on Monday. They say he is wanted in connection with multiple car break-ins that happened at the Hampton Inn on S. Ocean Boulevard.

The incidents happened on June 19, police said.

If you have any information, please call 843-918-1382. Report number 20-010235.