Popular food app looking to hire 100 contract drivers in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Waitr, a popular food ordering and delivery service, is looking to hire 100 new contract drivers in the Florence area. The popular app also is extending delivery hours in the area. Customers can now order on Waitr beginning at 7:00am through 11:00pm on weekdays, with the closing time extended until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Kimberly Davis, Waitr Marketing manager for Florence, says there is a high demand for food delivery services in Florence hence why they are making efforts to both help the revenue of business and workers.

“We just need more. We have more availability for drivers to make money, more availability for our customers to make orders and more availability for restaurants to get orders,” Davis says.

The expanded hours give customers more time to order their favorite foods from the area’s top dining establishments. Restaurants have the opportunity for more orders and drivers have the opportunity to make more money during the pandemic.

Proper safety precautions are also in place. Waitr provides drivers masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. Customers also have the option for no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.

“Like if they don’t want to touch anybody or be near anybody they can request no contact delivery and our drivers will adhere to that,” Davis says.

Molly Norton, Florence Mellow Mushroom catering manager, says they closed in-person dining for about a month and half during the pandemic, but with the help of Waitr it kept the business afloat.

“We were only doing to go so Waitr has actually boosted our sales during the pandemic,” Norton says.

Waitr says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, go to waitrapp.com.