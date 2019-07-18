Portion of Bay Road to close starting Monday for drainage project

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A portion of Bay Road in Horry County will be closed as crews work on a construction project.

Bay Road from Grand Oaks Boulevard to Copper Leaf Drive will be closed, according to Kelly Moore with Horry County. The closure is expected to last from Monday, July 22 to July 26, weather permitting. The road closure will be during the day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents and businesses who live in the affected area will be provided access. Those in surrounding neighborhoods are encouraged to use alternate routes around the construction.

The construction is part of a project to improve drainage infrastructure in the area. The projects completion date has not yet been determined. More road closures are expected.

