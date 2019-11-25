Possibly contaminated debris pile along Ocean Blvd. frustrates some

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The debris pile at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and 21st Avenue North has been there for weeks, and DHEC tells News13 an asbestos inspector made a trip to the pile Friday to inspect the material.

News13 has not received the results from Friday’s inspection.

However, samples previously taken of the pile by two third-party inspectors from the pieces of joint compound in-between the drywall tested positive for asbestos.

Originally, before the two buildings at 2006 and 2008 Ocean Boulevard were demolished, they were contaminated with asbestos.

Some are frustrated that the pile, possibly still contaminated with asbestos, is being left out in the open.

“I found out later that there’s asbestos sitting in that pile, which I don’t think they should be allowed to leave open like that,” said Harriet Radvansky, who owns a timeshare on Ocean Blvd., a few blocks down from the pile. “They don’t even have a tarp on it, and it’s, asbestos is hazardous, and they should be required to remove it properly.”

DHEC says sample results can vary sometimes, especially with a large building constructed with different kinds of materials.