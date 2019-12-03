Power cut in Burgess area as Horry Electric crews work to put up a new power pole

BURGESS, SC (WBTW) – It will be a cold night for some Horry County residents after power was shut down so crews could replace a power pole.

Courtesy: Horry Electric Cooperative

According to Horry Electric Cooperative, crews will have to replace the pole after a vehicle hit the pole and clipped the guy wire. It says crews will have to shut off power to about 1625 people in the area as crews replace the pole.

Crews have Bay Road closed off at the intersection with Freewoods Drive.

Horry Electric does not say when power will be restored but it may take several hours. A regular pole replacement takes about 4 hours, however, this involves a 60ft triple circuit pole.

As of 7:20 p.m. crews have put the new pole into place and are beginning to rehang the wires.