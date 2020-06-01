Presbyterian College to begin fall semester early

Clinton, S.C. (WCBD) – Presbyterian College (PC) will begin classes for undergraduate students a week earlier than planned this fall semester.

PC’s fall semester will begin on Monday, August 17th instead of August 24.

According to PC Provost Dr. Don Raber, this change and others to the academic calendar have been made with the health and safety of those on the campus in mind.

In addition to a new start date to the semester, there will also be no fall break this year, fall semester will end earlier, virtual orientation and many more to help students, faculty and staff get back to campus this fall.

“We are working carefully and thoroughly on how to manage public spaces on campus, how to address needs for personal protective equipment and procedures for physical distancing, and what measures are required to deliver a first-quality academic program that offers the personal connections faculty, students, and staff treasure yet recognizes our top priority always will be the safety and health of our community in a highly uncertain environment,” Raber wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff.

More information about the fall semester precautions can be found on the Presbyterian College website.