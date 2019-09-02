1  of  2
Governor McMaster orders evacuations in Zone A of Horry, Georgetown Counties starting Monday Dorian now a category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Warnings continue in Florida to the Georgia state line
President Trump signs emergency declaration for South Carolina

WASHINGTON D.C. – (WBTW) – President Trump has signed an emergency declaration for South Carolina, according to a FEMA press release Monday morning.

FEMA announced federal resources have been made available to the Palmetto State ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The aid will “supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Dorian beginning on August 31 and continuing.”

President Trump’s action will allow FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

Governor McMaster said in a press conference Sunday he had been in touch with President Trump as the state braces for the historic hurricane.

An emergency declaration has been signed for Georgia, as well.

