Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke visits Florence brewery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On the campaign trail, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped in the Pee Dee as he continues his bid for the Democratic nomination.

O’Rourke made a stop at Seminar Brewing in Florence where he touted community and the importance of local businesses.

“Making sure that we continue to invest in this community, in our downtown, provide reasons for young people to stay here or to come back here, if they have left. Incredibly important getting behind local entrepreneurs, business owners, Seminar Brewing and others to make sure that they’re successful right here in Florence.” Said O’Rourke

In response to O’Rourke’s visit, the Republican National Committee RNC Spokesman Joe Jackson released the following statement; “Beto O’Rourke’s out-of-touch policies from open borders to government-run healthcare would only serve to harm people across the Palmetto State. As Beto will find out, South Carolinians thriving from President Trump’s tax cuts aren’t interested in his socialist, regressive agenda.”

South Carolina draws in a lot of the candidates because of the state’s

“First in the South” primary in February.