Pressing on with pop-up showers & storms

On this mild Monday, the warm and muggy conditions will continue with the chances for storms lingering. Thing won’t be too different from this past weekend, with highs bumping just a degree or two, and spotty storms popping up for the afternoon. It’s going to be tough to shake off shower and storm chances into the thick of the workweek, as a similar setup, with slightly hotter afternoon highs will be hanging in there.

We should be drying out a bit closer to Thursday and Friday with a little more sunshine. More sunshine means temperatures will heat up more, into the 90s into the start of the weekend. We’ll remain active through the weekend with spotty to scattered storms continuing. The positive in all of the rain will be that we will finally put a dent in our current drought situation.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with isolated storms. Highs: 86-88 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low-mid 70s.

Tuesday: Breaks of sun with isolated pm storms. Highs in the low to upper-mid 80s.