Primary Learning Center opening new location in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of Primary Learning Center, Brittney Jefferson, is now opening her 4th location in Darlington located at 305 Lamar Hwy. Jefferson, 28-year-old Timmonsville native, is the owner to 3 PLC locations in Florence.

She has brought in Markeyce Wingate to serve as the director of this location. Wingate is a Darlington native and a 3rd grade teacher at Caine Elementary School.

“My goal here is to educate and inspire the youth to achieve and do great things in life,” Wingate says. “It’s like a dream come true. So, my whole reason of getting into teaching was to show other black men, young black men from my area that it’s another way out. It’s another way to be successful,” Wingate continued.

Jefferson says as the Owner of PLC it is always her mission to provide service such as afterschool care, now virtual learning because of the pandemic and more.

“I’m very excited to provide these services here because I know there is a need. We are also working to provide scholarships as well to children who may not be able to afford our services, but parents would love to give it to them. I understand that struggle as well, when you’re a parent there’s somethings you want for your kids, but maybe your pockets can’t handle it, so we are here.”

For more information you may visit her website www.primarylearningcenter.com or email her at bjefferson@primarylearningcenter.com