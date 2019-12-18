Problems continue for Tidelands Health after ‘malware incident’

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Some patients who use Tidelands Health services are still experiencing issues following last week’s network virus.

Tidelands Health posted an update on social media Monday about the ‘malware incident’, indicating portions of its IT network are still temporarily offline or are working on a limited basis.

The post said Tidelands Health hospitals and outpatient locations are still seeing patients but a ‘limited number of procedures are being rescheduled’.

Last week, the organization said no protected health information was accessed.

