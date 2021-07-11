Producer and actors share details on movie shot in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW)– A movie filmed in Laurinburg, North Carolina is set to finish shooting this week. The producer and stars of “Grace Point” said they are excited to put the city on the big screen.

“The city appreciates a hometown boy thinking enough of his community to come back and show it off and to use some of the fabulous locations and interesting places that we have,” Laurinburg mayor James Willis said. “Grace Point” producer Rob Harvell grew up in Laurinburg and has featured the area in several of his films.

“I love Laurinburg, I love Scotland County,” Harvell said. “It would be nice to get bigger budget films in when they see what can be done here.” Local officials said in addition to the potential for future projects, the production team’s three weeks in town had an economic impact.

“Food, lodging, fuel and the normal things you’re going to need when you’re anywhere for three weeks,” Willis said. The film’s stars said staying in Laurinburg was a great experience.

“The entire community has welcomed us. I think I’ve eaten at McDuff’s like twenty-five times since I’ve been here,” actor Johnny Lowe said. “I might have to come back for McDuff’s alone.”

“It’s a really special place to film too, and I think everyone will see how cool this place is because it looks really great on film as well,” actress Harlan Drum said. They said the film still needs to go through post-production and find a distributor, so it likely will not be released for another year or two. Some plot details were also shared.

“It’s a coming-of-age story with the background of addiction and recovery,” Lowe said. “It also tells the story of a part of the country that people don’t get to see every day.” “Grace Point” is directed by Rory Karpf. It will feature several well-known Laurinburg area sites such as the Kingfisher society and the military training site at Laurinburg-Maxton airport.