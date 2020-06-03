Protesters to march in downtown Florence at 4 p.m.

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Protesters are set to march at 4 p.m. in downtown Florence on Wednesday as part of a peaceful protest to bring about change following the death of George Floyd.

Police Chief Allen Heidler said he plans on marching with the protesters and said they will make short-term traffic stoppages along the route to accommodate the protesters.

The protest is set to start and end at the Judicial Center on North Irby Street, and protesters are expected to make their way across Martin Luther King Bridge, which connects Church Street to Lucas Boulevard. Protesters are expected to wear black.

According to Florence Police Captain Brandt, the department is making some scheduling adjustments to assist with the protest.