Public ice skating returns to the Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – For the 1st time since 2018 , public ice skating is returning to the Florence Center located at 3300 W. Radio Dr., Florence, SC 29501. Starting Friday, December 4th-January 9th the center will host this event. Tickets are $10 and skate rental is included in admission. A portion of this years proceeds will go to benefit The Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee.

“We do have to have a lighter than normal capacity on the ice. We have to cut it down to half than we normally due because of the Covid regulations,” said Marketing Coordinator Brandon Rybak.

Due to Covid regulations the ice will be under limited capacity and tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis. Other safety precautions such an hand sanitizing stations, sectioned seating to accommodate party size and cleaning each skate after ever use are the steps staff is taking to ensure the safety of those who attend.

“Everybody will be required to wear a mask. Florence Center staff will have masks on. We will have skate guards continuously walking…skating around the rink sanitizing these barriers the entire time. Any commonly touched surfaces will be continuously sanitized,” Rybak says.

On Fridays there will be two sessions one running from 6pm-8pm and the other running from 8:30pm-10:30pm. Saturdays will feature three sessions. The first one will begin from 3pm-5pm. The second session will be held from 6pm-8pm and the final session on Saturdays will be from 8:30pm-10:30pm. A 3pm-5pm session followed by a 6pm-8pm session on will be held on Sundays. Schedule is subject to change. Visit www.florencecenter.com for a complete list of updated ice skating dates and times.