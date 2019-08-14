Public Schools of Robeson County fills staff positions after consolidation

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) The Public Schools of Robeson County school board discussed their staffing plans for the upcoming school year on Tuesday.

The board met at the Lumberton City Hall for their monthly meeting where Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, Melissa Thompson gave a presentation about staffing goals.

According to Thompson, 45 teachers have either resigned or retired since the consolidation decision on July 19th. Thompson said she’s been working constantly to make sure each person is placed in a new position.

“It’s a very painful process especially for our teachers because we had to move people out of counseling positions back into the classroom as well as media specialists have gone back to a regular classroom,” she said.

Thompson only has four positions left to fill. She hopes that will be done in the next eight days.

“It’s been days and nights, weekend as well, just reviewing certifications day and night trying to place people with certifications in the appropriate areas.”

With nearly all vacancies filled, this will be the first time in years that the district starts the school year without any substitute teachers.

“I’ve been on this board for 24 years, and it’s the first time I remember us being under 40 or 50 vacancies at the start of the school year,” said John Campbell, Chairman of the board.

Teachers, students and parents have made big adjustments over these last few weeks preparing for the consolidation. Chairman Campbell said although things are rough now, they will get better.

“There’s no denying that these are difficult things that we are doing, and that it’s hard work that we’re doing. But, we think the consequences and the results are worth the effort,” Campbell said.

At the meeting, the board also talked about what would happen with the empty school buildings. Several members said they would like to move their central office to either Janie C. Hargrave Elementary or Green Grove Elementary. There were also thoughts on using one building for hurricane relief efforts.

