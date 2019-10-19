Rain and storms tonight will move away tomorrow

Tropical Storm Nestor will weaken and become a non-tropical storm system today, then move through the Carolinas tonight. We will see rain move into our part of the Carolinas this afternoon, and continue heavy at times tonight. 1-3 inches of rain is expected, but flooding is not expected. It will also become windy this afternoon and tonight. Winds will average 15-25 mph with gusts along the coast as high as 40 mph. Outside of any thunderstorms, wind damage is not expected. There is a risk for severe weather with thunderstorms this evening and overnight. If warm and humid weather makes it as far north as the Carolinas, isolated tornadoes are possible. This possibility is mainly right along the coast. The storm system will move away tomorrow. Lingering showers are possible in the morning, then it will quickly clear by afternoon. Warmer weather returns to start next week with 80s expected by Tuesday. A cold front Tuesday will bring thunderstorms, then cooler weather for the middle of the week.

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and wind increasing in the afternoon. Highs 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, scattered morning showers, then clearing and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.