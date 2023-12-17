MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Today is the day we have all been waiting for, the much anticipated coastal storm will be affecting the area today. Though, it does not have a name, the conditions it will feature will be that similar of a tropical storm. Heavy rain, intense rainfall, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will be the story here along the coastal communities. There could be an isolated tornado threat as well, right along the coast.

As you head into the Pee Dee and Border belt, the gusty winds, and heavy rain will move into your areas as well. We will see wind gusts in the 30 – 40 mph range. Rainfall could cause some flooding in some areas. The severe weather risk is very low, as it seems the best dynamics will pass just along or off the coast.

Once the storm passes this evening into the overnight areas, winds will still remain gusty for most of the area. Those gusts will maintain through the morning hours of Monday, before finally starting to weaken. Lows tonight will be near 50 along the coast, in the 40s inland. Highs on Monday, with sunshine will reach close to 60 degrees.

Tuesday through the rest of the week, looks to be nice weather wise. Mostly sunny skies during the day. Clear nights. Temperatures will be chilly. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will not make it out of the 40s, both inland, and in the coastal areas. Lows will be well below freezing in the Pee Dee and border belt. Near to slightly below freezing along the coast.

Thursday into Christmas weekend, will continue to feature mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.