Rain chances follow our dry Sunday

Good Sunday morning my friends! Today we are treated to earlier sunshine, with eventual clouds increasing into the afternoon. Highs will be pushing back to a wide range in the mid 70s to mid 80s, following up our cooler and less humid Saturday.

We’re finally going to see rain chances return on Monday, pushing right into the thick of the workweek. Most precipitation with be scattered and some will be thunderstorm dependent. Along with these rain chances, temperatures will also be increasing again with higher levels of humidity. Remain weather aware and dress to stay cool this week. Heat index values could reach the mid 90s as we look towards Tuesday!

TODAY: Warmer with sunshine & clouds. Highs rebound to a range of the mid 70s to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a chance of showers & storms. Highs in the low to upper-mid 80s.