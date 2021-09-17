Rain chances hold, but remain low through the weekend

Happy Friday everyone! Highs today will again only rise to the mid 80s across our viewing area, but with a good deal of humidity that isn’t backing off just yet.

Hazy pops of sunshine will break through at times today, and rain chances are still present as well. Spotty showers and storms remain possible, just not at all on the side of likely.

Remain weather aware through the upcoming weekend where spotty storms remain a possibility, with the convective potential present, but not that impressive. More sun will be likely to break out towards the weekend, especially on Sunday. Keep checking back for updates, along with any potential threats forming in the Tropics as we look towards next week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Humid with limited sun and pm isolated spotty showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s overall.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing with a few stray showers. Lows around 70 to the low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Breaks of sunshine with an isolated pm storm chance. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.