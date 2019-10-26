Rain Chances Increasing Through the Weekend

A slow moving storm system will approach the Carolinas today and into Sunday. There will be a chance for a shower tonight as a warm front moves through, but the better chance for rain will be on Sunday.

Post-Tropical Storm Olga made landfall early this morning and is quickly pushing its way to the north as it merged with the cold front. It will be warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s. The cold front will move into the area Sunday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. I’t won’t be a wash out, but you’ll have to dodge some showers and storms through the day.

The cold front will move off shore early Monday and the shower chances will push south. We should briefly dry out on Monday before the front pushed back to the north as a warm front. The rain chances return on Tuesday and continue through mid week as temps remain above average.

Today, Increasing clouds, warm and humid. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scat’d showers. Lows 67-69 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid w/ scat’d showers and a few storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.