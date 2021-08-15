Rain chances return for our Sunday

Good Sunday morning my friends! Rain and storm chances are fighting back in today, with breaks of sunshine here and there after more early morning sunshine. Winds will continue their surge out of the south, but this time coming along with more moisture. Highs back off to mid mid and upper 80s overall.

Looks for more rainfall chances to last on into the workweek. Most precipitation on Monday will remain scattered again, but there is a slight chance of more bulk precipitation later into Tuesday. Please check back for updates to rainfall rates.

Checking on the Tropics, the remnants of Fred are slated to continue into the Gulf, strengthening back into a tropical storm. As of right now Fred is on track to roll through Alabama in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Grace will follow a similar path of Fred into the Greater and Lesser Antilles into this coming workweek as well. We’ll keep you covered here as hurricane season progresses.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms with pops of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing with lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms with pops of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.