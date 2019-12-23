Rain continues tonight

Happy Monday!

After a rainy start to the week, we’re going to continue to see more rain tonight and into early Tuesday morning.

Overnight tonight we’ll see more rain sweep across the region which will continue to add to the risk for some flooding. Make sure you are using extra caution if you are traveling, and seek alternative routes if a road is flooded.

Lows will be dropping down into the upper 40s and low 50s which will lead to a fairly mild start to our Tuesday.

We’ll see a few lingering showers to start off the morning along the Grand Strand, while throughout the Pee Dee they’ll see a pretty much dry start.

By the afternoon all the rain will push further off the coast and we’ll begin to see some more sunshine and clear skies.

For Wednesday will be seeing mostly sunshine with a few scattered clouds and highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s leading to an overall cool but average Christmas.