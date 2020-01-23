Rain Friday will move away by the weekend

Clouds arrived today ahead of a storm system that will bring rain tomorrow and will move away by Saturday. This system is also bringing warmer weather. Low temperatures tonight will stay in the 40s with cloudy skies and a stray shower. Rain chances will increase tomorrow with scattered showers all day in the Pee Dee, and rain chances highest in the afternoon and evening along the Grand Strand. This system will move away tomorrow night, and it will clear for the weekend. It will not get colder over the weekend, and high temperatures will stay in the 50s to near 60 each day. This mild weather will continue through next week. A couple weak systems will bring a slight chance for showers Monday and Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Not as cold as the past few nights. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and mild. Highs near 60.