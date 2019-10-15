Rain increases late today; Then cooler weather by Thursday

High pressure will remain overhead for today, this will keep temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. The high will start to move away as our cold front moves back north as a warm front late this evening. While the majority of the day will be dry, clouds will be on the increase and we’ll see rain chances increasing late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A cold front will push the rain out by late Wednesday with some of the coolest air of the season moving in for Thursday and Friday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s. A slight warming trend expected by the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny and mild with late day showers. Highs 76-78

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Lows 62-64 Inland, 68 beaches

Wednesday: Partly sunny w/scat’d showers and late day clearing. Highs 78