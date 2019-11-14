Rain moves in today, lingers into the weekend

Clouds will slowly move back into the area throughout the day with rain to follow late. A slow-moving storm system will approach today with mostly cloudy skies. We will see showers developing late in the day, and it will stay cold with highs near 50 inland, mid 50s along the coast.

Expect cool, wet weather to continue tonight, through Friday and into Saturday. This storm system will finally move away over the weekend, with some sunshine returning Sunday. Temperatures will stay below normal into next week, then a slow warm-up starting next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for showers late. Highs 50 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Tonight, scat’d showers, some heavy rain possible. Lows 42-45 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Friday, cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 54-60.