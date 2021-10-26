Rain potential to follow tomorrow’s sunshine

I hope Tuesday treated you well! Overnight conditions will remain clear for us, as lows take a good tumble, resulting in widespread 40s for the region.

Wednesday highs will rebound closer to 70 for the coast, with low 70s inland. Overall sunshine will win out the day yet again, but changes are coming as a low pressure system is slated to pass through the next day.

Get the umbrellas ready for Thursday, as we’re actually looking at better potential for accumulating rainfall, especially into the afternoon, eventually dissipating into Friday. Keep checking back for timing updates on your Halloween Weekend forecast, which as of now is looking cool and dry!

TONIGHT: Good clearing as lows tumble to the upper and mid-lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine with highs nearing 70, to the low 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Some clouds mix in ahead of Thursday showers. Lows average in the low 50s.